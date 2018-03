March 15 (Reuters) - Future Consumer Ltd:

* TO SET UP JV CO WITH BIN ABLAN GROUP TO ESTABLISH BUSINESS OF MANUFACTURING, MARKETING, SELLING, SOURCING CUPCAKES AND POUND CAKES

* CO, BIN ABLAN EACH, DIRECTLY OR VIA RESPECTIVE AFFILIATES, SHALL HOLD 50 % OF PAID-UP SHARE CAPITAL OF JV COMPANY