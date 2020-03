BRIEF-Future Doesn't Expect Impact On Profit For Year To Sept 30 2020 Due to COVID-19

March 10 (Reuters) - Future PLC:

* DOES NOT EXPECT THERE TO BE AN IMPACT ON PROFIT FOR YEAR TO 30 SEPTEMBER 2020 AND NO IMPACT ON FOLLOWING FINANCIAL YEAR DUE TO COVID-19

* TAKEN DECISION TO POSTPONE TWO UK EVENTS

* TWO UK EVENTS POSTPONED INCLUDE PHOTOGRAPHY SHOW AND HOMEBUILDING & RENOVATING SHOW, BOTH OF WHICH WERE SCHEDULED LATER THIS MONTH

* DO NOT EXPECT ANY IMPACT ON PROFIT AS A RESULT OF POSTPONING EVENTS

* SEEING LIMITED IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS IN DAY-TO-DAY BUSINESS MODEL

* DOES NOT EXPECT ANY IMPACT ON PROFIT AS A RESULT OF POSTPONING EVENTS. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: