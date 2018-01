BRIEF-Future FinTech Announces Digital Assets Transfer Agreement

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Future Fintech Group Inc:

* FUTURE FINTECH ANNOUNCES DIGITAL ASSETS TRANSFER AGREEMENT

* FUTURE FINTECH GROUP INC - UNIT ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE 60% OF DIGITAL ASSETS ASSOCIATED WITH DCON, A BLOCKCHAIN DEVELOPMENT PROJECT

* FUTURE FINTECH GROUP - TRANSFER DEAL STIPULATES CO TO PAY $9.6 MILLION FOR TRANSFER OF 60% DCON DIGITAL ASSETS

* FUTURE FINTECH GROUP INC - IN DEAL, $9.6 MILLION TO BE PAID THROUGH ISSUANCE OF 1.2 MILLION CO SHARES TO SELLER OF DCON DIGITAL ASSETS AT $8.00/SHARE