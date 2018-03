March 15 (Reuters) - Future FinTech Group Inc:

* FUTURE FINTECH ESTABLISHES DCON DIGIPAY IN JAPAN

* FUTURE FINTECH GROUP - ON FEB. 5 UNIT DIGIPAY FINTECH ESTABLISHED DCON DIGIPAY IN JAPAN TO OPERATE DCON’S DIGITAL PAYMENT SYSTEM, OTHER DIGITAL ASSETS

* FUTURE FINTECH GROUP INC - DIGIPAY FINTECH HOLDS A 60% EQUITY INTEREST IN DCON DIGIPAY