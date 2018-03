March 16 (Reuters) - Future Fintech Group Inc:

* FUTURE FINTECH GROUP - ‍ ON MARCH 14 FILED ARTICLES OF AMENDMENT TO UP AMOUNT OF SHARES OF COMMON STOCK, PAR VALUE $0.001 PER SHARE TO 60 MILLION

* FUTURE FINTECH GROUP SAYS AMENDMENT WAS APPROVED BY CO'S SHAREHOLDERS ON MARCH 13