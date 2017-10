Oct 21 (Reuters) - Future Fintech Group Inc

* Future Fintech Group Inc - filed proxy statement that includes, a proposal for a corporate restructuring to be voted at 2017 annual meeting​

* Future Fintech Group Inc -‍ shareholders will vote on whether to approve spin-off of 2 of co's units, skypeople foods holdings limited, fullmart holdings limited​