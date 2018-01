Jan 11 (Reuters) - Future Fintech Group Inc:

* FUTURE FINTECH GROUP - ‍ON JAN. 5, 2018, HONGKE XUE, NOTIFIED BOARD HIS RESIGNATION FROM HIS POSITION AS CEO AND CHAIRMAN, EFFECTIVE ON JAN. 31, 2018​

* FUTURE FINTECH GROUP- ‍ON JAN. 5, APPOINTED YONGKE XUE, BOARD MEMBER OF CO, TO SERVE AS CEO OF CO, CHAIRMAN OF BOARD, EFFECTIVE ON JAN. 31, 2018​

* FUTURE FINTECH GROUP INC - ‍HONGKE XUE WILL REMAIN AS A DIRECTOR OF BOARD - SEC FILING​