March 14 (Reuters) - Future Land Development Holdings Ltd :

* FY ‍NET PROFIT INCREASED 143.7% TO RMB6,013.6 MILLION​

* ‍FY TOTAL RECOGNISED REVENUE INCREASED BY 44.6% TO RMB40,820.3 MILLION​

* ‍BOARD RECOMMENDED A PAYMENT OF FINAL DIVIDEND OF RMB0.162 PER SHARE​

* ‍FOR 2018, GROUP TARGETS TO REACH RMB180 BILLION IN CONTRACTED SALES & RMB2.0 BILLION IN RENT & MANAGEMENT FEES INCOME​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: