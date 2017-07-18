BRIEF-Future Land Development updates on offer for privatisation of co

1 Min Read
July 18 (Reuters) - Future Land Development Holdings Ltd
* Application has been made by co to stock exchange for resumption of trading in shares with effect from July 19, 2017
* On July 9, offeror requested board to put forward a proposal to scheme shareholders for privatisation of co
* Each scheme shareholder will be entitled to receive cancellation price of HK$3.30 in cash for each scheme share
* "Scheme shares are in aggregate valued at approximately HK$5,123 million" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: