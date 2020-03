BRIEF-Future Says CMA Investigation Has Found That Purchase Of TI Media Does Not Raise Competition Concerns

March 16 (Reuters) - Future PLC:

* FUTURE PLC - UPDATE ON CMA FINDINGS ON ACQUISITION OF TI MEDIA

* FUTURE PLC - CMA INVESTIGATION HAS FOUND THAT PURCHASE OF TI MEDIA DOES NOT RAISE COMPETITION CONCERNS

* FUTURE - CMA FOUND THAT TWO BUSINESSES COMPETE CLOSELY IN PHOTOGRAPHY AND FOOTBALL MAGAZINES AND TECHNOLOGY WEBSITES

* FUTURE PLC - FY GROUP PROFIT BEFORE TAX 150,000 STG VERSUS 177,000 STG

* FUTURE - IS IN DISCUSSION WITH CMA ON POTENTIAL REMEDIES TO BE OFFERED TO MITIGATE COMPETITION ISSUES IT FOUND