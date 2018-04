April 4 (Reuters) - Future PLC:

* ACQUISITION OF NEWBAY MEDIA LLC, US BASED INFORMATION AND EVENTS BUSINESS, FOR AN INITIAL NET CONSIDERATION OF $12.25M CASH AND $1.55M SHARES​

* ‍OVERALL TRADING FOR GROUP DURING FIRST HALF HAS BEEN STRONG WITH POSITIVE MOMENTUM FROM LAST YEAR CONTINUING THROUGH INTO THIS FINANCIAL YEAR

* ‍GROUP IS TRADING COMFORTABLY IN LINE WITH MANAGEMENT EXPECTATIONS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)