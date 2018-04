April 25 (Reuters) - Future World Financial Holdings Ltd :

* GLOBALLY FINANCE ENTERED INTO SECOND SUPPLEMENTAL LOAN AGREEMENT WITH CSPT TO INCREASE LOAN FACILITY AMOUNT UP TO HK$270 MILLION

* ENTERS MASTER SERVICES AGREEMENT FOR PROVISION OF BROKERAGE SERVICES, MARGIN FINANCING,CORPORATE FINANCE SERVICES BY CWSI TO CO