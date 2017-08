June 22 (Reuters) - Fuxin Dare Automotive Parts Co Ltd

* Says it plans electro-hydraulic pump production project worth 372.4 million yuan ($54.52 million)

* says it plans to set up automatic transmission oil pump production project with investment of about 337.9 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2stdOsl; bit.ly/2twnLnf

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8307 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)