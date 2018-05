May 2 (Reuters) - Fuxing China Group Ltd:

* QTRLY REVENUE RMB223.9 MILLION VERSUS RMB223.1 MILLION

* UNCERTAINTIES FOR EXPORT SALES, COST PRESSURES AND OTHERS TO CONTINUE TO AFFECT GROUP’S OPERATING OUTLOOK FOR NEXT TWELVE MONTHS

* QTRLY NET LOSS FOR PERIOD RMB17.6 MILLION VERSUS LOSS RMB5.6 MILLION