April 20, 2018 / 5:24 AM / Updated 38 minutes ago

BRIEF-Fuyo General Lease to issue 16th series unsecured bonds worth 15 bln yen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Fuyo General Lease Co Ltd

* Says it will issue 16th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 15 billion yen, with a coupon rate of 0.21 percent

* The bonds are each with face value of 100 million yen, issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen, maturity date on April 27, 2023

* Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd., Nomura Securities Co., Ltd., and Shinkin Securities Co.,Ltd will serve as underwriters

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/vGEp9U

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

