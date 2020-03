March 25 (Reuters) - FW Thorpe PLC:

* FW THORPE PLC - INTERIM DIVIDEND 1.46P PER SHARE

* FW THORPE - HY REVENUE £57.4M VERSUS £52.7M

* FW THORPE PLC - DIFFICULT TO DETERMINE IMPACT ON SECOND HALF PERFORMANCE AND BEYOND

* FW THORPE - HY PROFIT BEFORE TAX £7.4M VERSUS £8.8M Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: