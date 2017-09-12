FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-FXCM Group reports monthly metrics
September 12, 2017 / 1:25 PM / in a month

BRIEF-FXCM Group reports monthly metrics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 12 (Reuters) - FXCM Group-

* FXCM Group reports monthly metrics

* ‍FXCM Group LLC says customer trading volume of $223 billion in August 2017, 13% higher than july 2017 and 7% lower than August 2016​

* ‍FXCM Group says an average of 339,512 client trades per day in August 2017, 5% higher than July 2017 and 22% lower than August 2016

* FXCM says ‍active accounts of 123,411 as of Aug 31, a decrease of 705, or 0.6%, from July 31, 2017, and a decrease of 7,656, or 6%, from Aug 31, 2016​ Source text for Eikon:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
