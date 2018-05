May 2 (Reuters) - Fy Financial Shenzhen Co Ltd:

* SEES SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN QTRLY UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT AS COMPARED TO THAT OF CORRESPONDING PERIOD OF 2017

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO INCREASE IN FACTORING BUSINESS AS PART OF GROUP'S REVENUE FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2018