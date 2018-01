Jan 12 (Reuters) - Fy Financial Shenzhen Co Ltd:

* FY FINANCIAL SHENZHEN -ENTERED SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT WITH CHINA MINSHENG BANK FOR PRODUCT SUBSCRIPTION, WITH A PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF RMB60 MILLION

