March 22 (Reuters) - FY Financial Shenzhen Co Ltd:

* ‍BOARD RECOMMEND PAYMENT OF FINAL DIVIDEND OF RMB0.02 PER SHARE (TAX INCLUSIVE)​

* FY REVENUE RMB122.7 MILLION, UP 61.40%

* FY PROFIT AND TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR YEAR RMB20.7 MILLION VERSUS RMB16.2 MILLION

* ‍PROPOSES TO APPOINT WANG YING AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR​