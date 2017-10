Oct 30 (Reuters) - FYBER NV:

* UPDATES ITS REVENUE GUIDANCE

* ‍UPDATING REVENUE GUIDANCE FROM EUR280 TO AROUND EUR240 MILLION FOR 2017

* ‍UPDATING REVENUE GUIDANCE FROM EUR360 MILLION TO AT LEAST EUR300 MILLION FOR 2018​

* ‍ADJ EBITDA FORECAST FOR H2 2017 IS PROJECTED TO BE AT LEAST EUR4 MILLION (UPDATED FROM PREVIOUS EUR7 MILLION)​

* ‍THERE IS NO ANTICIPATED CHANGE TO 2018 EBITDA PROJECTIONS WHICH ARE EXPECTED TO REMAIN AT LEAST EUR15 MILLION​