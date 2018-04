BRIEF-Fyber FY Net Revenue Up At EUR 69.9 Mln

April 16 (Reuters) - FYBER NV:

* SUCCESSFUL EXECUTION OF INTEGRATION STRATEGY, IMPROVED EBITDA PROFIT IN 2017 AND POSITIVE OUTLOOK FOR 2018

* FY GROSS REVENUE OF EUR230 MILLION WITH 12% GROWTH IN NET REVENUE

* POSITIVE OUTLOOK, EXPECTING FULL-YEAR POSITIVE EBITDA IN 2018

* MID-TERM GOAL OF AT LEAST EUR40 MILLION EBITDA FOR 2021 WITH GROSS REVENUE RANGING BETWEEN EUR400 AND EUR450 MILLION

* FY ADJUSTED EBITDA CLOSE TO BREAK-EVEN AT EUR-1.2 MILLION

* FY NET REVENUE INCREASED BY 12% TO EUR 69.9 MILLION (2016: EUR 62.4 MILLION)

* SEES FY 2018 GROSS REVENUE IN RANGE OF EUR220 TO EUR240 MILLION AND AN EBITDA BETWEEN EUR5 AND EUR8 MILLION