Sept 20 (Reuters) - FYBER NV:

* Q2 ‍REVENUE 69.9 MILLION EUR YEAR AGO VERSUS 94.8 MILLION EUR YEAR AGO​

* Q2 ‍EBITDA 1.2 MILLION EUR YEAR AGO VERSUS LOSS 5.5 MILLION EUR YEAR AGO​

‍UPDATED 2018 FORECAST WITH EUR 360M+ IN GROSS REVENUE & EUR 15M+ IN EBITDA​