Nov 22 (Reuters) - FYBER NV:

* ‍2018 FORECAST OF EUR15M+ EBITDA​

* Q3 ‍REVENUE 57.5 MILLION EUR VERSUS 52.3 MILLION EUR YEAR AGO​

* Q3 ‍EBITDA 0.4 MILLION EUR VERSUS -1.6 MILLION EUR YEAR AGO​

* DESPITE CHANGE IN REVENUE OUTLOOK, EXPECTS TO MAINTAIN PROFITABILITY BOTH IN H2 2017 AND IN 2018

* REVENUE FORECAST FOR 2018 WILL TBE UPDATED IN THE BEGINNING OF THE YEAR

* ADJUSTED EBITDA FORECAST FOR H2 2017 IS PROJECTED TO BE BETWEEN €2 MILLION AND €4 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)