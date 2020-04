BRIEF-Fyber Says Not Able To Provide Guidance For 2020

April 30 (Reuters) - Fyber NV:

* TOTAL REVENUE DECREASED BY 7% 2019 DUE TO A 30% DECREASE IN OFFER WALL BUSINESS IN 2019

* REVENUE RETURNED TO GROWTH IN Q1 2020 WITH YEAR-OVER-YEAR REVENUE INCREASE OF 12%

* FY ADJUSTED EBITDA IMPROVED BY +62% TO EUR -2.7 MILLION IN 2019 FROM EUR -7.2 MILLION IN 2018

* FY REVENUE OF EUR 119.0 MILLION (FY 2018: EUR 128.5 MILLION)

* Q1 TOTAL REVENUE IS EXPECTED AT EUR 31 MILLION (Q1 2019: EUR 28 MILLION)

* Q1 ADJUSTED EBITDA EXPECTED OF EUR -1.0 MILLION (Q1 2019: EUR -1.3 MILLION)

* OUTLOOK 2020: NOT ABLE TO PROVIDE GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR AT THIS POINT

* OUTLOOK 2020: FOR EXISTING CLIENTS, WE ASSUME STABLE RATES OF RETENTION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)