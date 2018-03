March 12 (Reuters) - Fynske Bank A/S:

* SELLS ALUEINVEST ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A., LUXEMBOURG STO MACQUARIE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

* ADJUSTS EXPECTATIONS FOR 2018 AND EXPECTS PROFIT BEFORE TAX IN RANGE OF DKK 95-105 MLN‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)