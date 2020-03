BRIEF-G-III Apparel Group Announces Temporary Employee Furloughs

March 31 (Reuters) - G-III Apparel Group Ltd:

* G-III APPAREL GROUP PROVIDES UPDATE RELATED TO COVID-19 OUTBREAK

* G-III APPAREL GROUP LTD - IMPLEMENTS TEMPORARY REDUCTIONS IN MANAGEMENT SALARIES

* G-III APPAREL GROUP LTD - ANNOUNCES TEMPORARY EMPLOYEE FURLOUGHS

* G-III APPAREL GROUP - WILL BE DECREASING NUMBER OF RETAIL SEGMENT EMPLOYEES BY OVER 80% THROUGH FURLOUGHS AND STAFF REDUCTIONS, EFFECTIVE APRIL 6

* G-III APPAREL GROUP LTD - WILL BE FURLOUGHING APPROXIMATELY 60% OF ITS WHOLESALE OPERATIONS SEGMENT EMPLOYEES, EFFECTIVE APRIL 6, 2020

* G-III APPAREL GROUP LTD - BASE ANNUAL SALARIES OF SENIOR PERSONNEL WILL BE TEMPORARILY REDUCED BY 10% TO 40%, DEPENDING UPON SALARY LEVELS

* G-III APPAREL GROUP - MORRIS GOLDFARB, CHAIRMAN OF BOARD AND CEO, AND SAMMY AARON, VICE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD AND PRESIDENT, AGREED TO RECEIVE NO SALARY