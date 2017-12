BRIEF-G-III Apparel Group Reports Q3 Earnings Per Share Of $1.65

Dec 5 (Reuters) - G-III Apparel Group Ltd:

* G-III APPAREL GROUP LTD ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2018 RESULTS

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.65

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.54 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $2.8 BILLION

* Q3 SALES $1.02 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $1.03 BILLION

* Q3 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.67 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* SAYS INCREASING ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR FULL FISCAL 2018

* SAYS NOW FORECASTING NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $1.33 AND $1.43 FOR FULL FISCAL 2018

* G-III APPAREL GROUP LTD FY EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.35, REVENUE VIEW $2.80 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SAYS CONTINUES TO FORECAST NET SALES OF APPROXIMATELY $2.80 BILLION FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR ENDING JANUARY 31, 2018