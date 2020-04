BRIEF-G. K. GOH Says In Q1, Estimated To Have Incurred A Pre-Tax Operating Loss Of S$7.5 Million

April 3 (Reuters) - G. K. Goh Holdings Ltd:

* IN Q1, GROUP ESTIMATED TO HAVE INCURRED A PRE-TAX OPERATING LOSS OF S$7.5 MILLION

* ALLIUM HEALTHCARE SCALE OF LOSSES IS LIKELY TO BE GREATER THAN EXPECTED IN 2020

* EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS OF GROUP HAVE VOLUNTEERED TO REDUCE THEIR SALARIES BY 30% FOR A SIX-MONTH PERIOD FROM BEGINNING OF APRIL

* RECOMMENDATION OF FINAL DIVIDEND OF 2 CENTS A SHARE REMAINS UNCHANGED

* NEW BUSINESS PIPELINE FOR BOARDROOM SHRUNK DUE TO EXTREME LEVEL OF UNCERTAINTY & REDUCTION IN CORPORATE ACTIVITY