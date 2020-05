May 22 (Reuters) - G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd :

* GOT $880,000 LOAN FROM BANK OF AMERICA PURSUANT TO PAYCHECK PROTECTION PROGRAM UNDER U.S. GOVERNMENT CORONA VIRUS RELIEF ACT

* CAPITAL TO PROVIDE NON-DILUTIVE FUNDING TO BE USED FOR U.S. REMOTE PATIENT MONITORING DIAGNOSTIC TESTING FACILITY SERVICES