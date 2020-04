April 21 (Reuters) - G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd :

* DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT SECURED WITH LIVECARE FOR PRIZMA IN USA

* ENTERS NON-EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH LIVECARE CORP, WHERE IT WILL DISTRIBUTE CO’S PRIZMA DEVICE IN U.S.

* WILL WORK WITH LIVECARE TO INTEGRATE PRIZMA DEVICE INTO LINK+ PLATFORM, WHICH WILL BE OFFERED DIRECTLY TO CONSUMERS