April 22 (Reuters) - G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd :

* EXECUTED NON-EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTION DEAL WITH HOMESTAY CARE

* AGREEMENT TO INTEGRATE PRIZMA INTO HOMESTAY’S UVUE TELEHEALTH SOLUTION FOR USERS IN AUSTRALIA AND NZ

* CO NOTES THAT AGREEMENT DOES NOT HAVE A MATERIAL FINANCIAL IMPACT ON CO