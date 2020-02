Feb 11 (Reuters) - G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd :

* WILL BE PURSUING A CAPITAL RAISING AND CANCELLATION OF CONVERTIBLE NOTES

* CAPITAL RAISE TO INCLUDE PLACEMENT OF SHARES IN CO TO PROFESSIONAL & SOPHISTICATED INVESTORS TO RAISE UPTO A$10 MILLION

* ANNOUNCES CANCELLATION OF CONVERTIBLE NOTES ISSUED TO MEF I,L.P.

* TO PAY MAGNA US$3.4 MILLION AND ISSUE TO MAGNA SUCH NUMBER OF SHARES EQUIVALENT TO A$200,000