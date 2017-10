Oct 20 (Reuters) - G Three Holdings Corp

* Says co’s shareholder cut voting power in the co to 19.5 percent (13.4 million shares) from 26.9 percent (18.5 million shares)

* Says a Tokyo-based solar power generation system firm is indirectly holding 19.5 percent voting power (13.4 million shares) in the co, down from 26.9 percent (18.5 million shares)

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/aDXsHK

