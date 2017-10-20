FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 20, 2017 / 1:03 AM / in 2 days

BRIEF-G. Willi-Food announces receipt of notice from Arla Foods to end exclusive distribution agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - G Willi-food International Ltd:

* G. Willi-Food announces receipt of notice from Arla Foods to end exclusive distribution agreement

* G willi-Food International Ltd - ‍end of exclusive distribution agreement with Arla may have significant negative impact on company’s operating results​

* G willi-Food International- Co’s unit,gold frost,received notice from Arla Foods AMBA,to end their exclusive distribution agreement effective Dec 31​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

