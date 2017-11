Nov 27 (Reuters) - G Willi-Food International Ltd:

* G WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD - QTRLY SALES INCREASED 13.3% FROM THIRD QUARTER OF 2016 TO US$ 22.7 MILLION - SEC FILING‍​

* G WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD - QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE OF US$ 0.18‍​ Source text: (bit.ly/2AaXq4r) Further company coverage: