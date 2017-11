Nov 28 (Reuters) - G Willi-Food International Ltd:

* G WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD SAYS TIM CRANKO SUBMITTED LETTER OF RESIGNATION AS CEO OF CO EFFECTIVE AS OF DEC. 31, 2017 - SEC FILING

* G WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD - EXPECTS TO APPOINT A NEW CEO TO REPLACE CRANKO IN THE NEAR FUTURE ‍​ Source text: (bit.ly/2jsB8k4)