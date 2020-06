BRIEF-G1 Therapeutics And Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Co-Promotion Agreement For Trilaciclib In Small Cell Lung Cancer In The U.S. And Puerto Rico

June 30 (Reuters) - G1 Therapeutics Inc:

* G1 THERAPEUTICS AND BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM ANNOUNCE CO-PROMOTION AGREEMENT FOR TRILACICLIB IN SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER IN THE UNITED STATES AND PUERTO RICO

* G1 THERAPEUTICS INC - G1 TO RETAIN FULL DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS AND BOOK REVENUE FOR TRILACICLIB

* G1 THERAPEUTICS INC - NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR TRILACICLIB SUBMITTED IN JUNE 2020

* G1 THERAPEUTICS INC - TO BOOK REVENUE IN U.S., PUERTO RICO AND RETAIN GLOBAL DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS TO TRILACICLIB

* G1 THERAPEUTICS- TO MAKE INITIAL PAYMENTS TO BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM TO COVER START-UP EXPENSES, PRE-APPROVAL INITIATIVES TO SUPPORT COMMERCIAL LAUNCH

* G1 THERAPEUTICS INC - TO PAY PROMOTION FEE OF A MID-TWENTIES PERCENTAGE OF NET SALES IN FIRST YEAR OF COMMERCIALIZATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)