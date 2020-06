June 22 (Reuters) - G1 Therapeutics Inc:

* G1 THERAPEUTICS AND GENOR BIOPHARMA ANNOUNCE EXCLUSIVE LICENSE AGREEMENT FOR LEROCICLIB IN ASIA-PACIFIC REGION

* G1 THERAPEUTICS INC - G1 TO RECEIVE $6 MILLION UPFRONT PAYMENT

* G1 THERAPEUTICS INC - G1 TO RECEIVE UP TO $40 MILLION IN FUTURE MILESTONE PAYMENTS

* G1 THERAPEUTICS INC - GENOR WILL PAY G1 TIERED ROYALTIES RANGING FROM HIGH SINGLE TO LOW DOUBLE-DIGITS