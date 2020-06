BRIEF-G1 Therapeutics Announces Flexible Credit Financing For Up To $100 Mln With Hercules Capital

June 1 (Reuters) - G1 Therapeutics Inc:

* G1 THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FLEXIBLE CREDIT FINANCING FOR UP TO $100 MILLION WITH HERCULES CAPITAL

* G1 THERAPEUTICS INC - HAS ENTERED INTO A DEBT FINANCING AGREEMENT WITH HERCULES CAPITAL, INC.

* G1 THERAPEUTICS INC - G1 PLANS TO USE PROCEEDS TO FUND COMMERCIALIZATION AND FURTHER DEVELOPMENT OF TRILACICLIB

* G1 THERAPEUTICS INC - $100 MILLION CREDIT FACILITY FROM HERCULES IS AVAILABLE IN FOUR TRANCHES

* G1 THERAPEUTICS - TERM LOAN HAS 24-MONTH INTEREST ONLY PERIOD FROM DATE OF CLOSING, EXTENDIBLE UP TO 42 MONTHS UPON ACHIEVEMENT OF CERTAIN CONDITIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: