BRIEF-G1 Therapeutics Announces Initiation Of Phase 1B/2 Clinical Trial Of G1T38 In Combination With Tagrisso

April 16 (Reuters) - G1 Therapeutics Inc:

* G1 THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF PHASE 1B/2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF G1T38 IN COMBINATION WITH TAGRISSO FOR EGFR-MUTANT NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER

* G1 THERAPEUTICS INC - ASTRAZENECA IS PROVIDING TAGRISSO FOR PHASE 1B/2 CLINICAL TRIAL UNDER NON-EXCLUSIVE CLINICAL TRIAL COLLABORATION AGREEMENT

* G1 THERAPEUTICS - OPEN-LABEL TRIAL IS EXPECTED TO ENROLL APPROXIMATELY 145 PARTICIPANTS IN TWO PARTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)