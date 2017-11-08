BRIEF-G1 Therapeutics qtrly ‍loss per share $0.55

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
November 8, 2017 / 12:58 PM / Updated 42 minutes ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - G1 Therapeutics Inc:

* G1 therapeutics reports third quarter 2017 financial results and recent operational highlights

* G1 therapeutics inc - qtrly ‍loss per share $0.55

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* G1 therapeutics inc- ‍cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $118.4 million as of sept 30, 2017, versus $47.3 million as of dec 31, 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
