BRIEF-G1 Therapeutics Says Rintodestrant Combination Trial With Palbociclib Expected To Initiate In Q2

Feb 26 (Reuters) - G1 Therapeutics Inc:

* G1 THERAPEUTICS INC - RINTODESTRANT COMBINATION TRIAL WITH PALBOCICLIB EXPECTED TO INITIATE IN 2Q20

* G1 THERAPEUTICS INC - NEW DRUG APPLICATION SUBMISSION FOR TRILACICLIB IN SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER ON TRACK FOR Q2 2020

* G1 THERAPEUTICS INC - EXPECTS TO END 2020 WITH $110MLN - $130 MILLION IN CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS

* G1 THERAPEUTICS - EXPECTS YEAR-END 2019 CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS OF $269.2 MILLION TO BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND ITS OPERATING EXPENSES & CAPEX INTO H2 2021

* G1 THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.94 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: