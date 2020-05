BRIEF-G1 Therapeutics To Present Data Showing Myelopreservation Benefits Of Trilaciclib In Patients With Small Cell Lung Cancer

May 13 (Reuters) - G1 Therapeutics Inc:

* G1 THERAPEUTICS TO PRESENT DATA SHOWING MYELOPRESERVATION BENEFITS OF TRILACICLIB IN PATIENTS WITH SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER AT THE ASCO20 VIRTUAL SCIENTIFIC PROGRAM

* G1 THERAPEUTICS INC - NEW DRUG APPLICATION (NDA) SUBMISSION FOR TRILACICLIB IN SCLC ON TRACK FOR COMPLETION IN 2Q20

* G1 THERAPEUTICS - TRILACICLIB SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED MYELOSUPPRESSION, NEED FOR RELATED SUPPORTIVE CARE INTERVENTIONS FOR PATIENTS WITH SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER