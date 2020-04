BRIEF-G20 agrees on need for price stability, did not talk about 'numbers' - Canada minister

April 10 (Reuters) - Canada’s Natural Resources Minister Seamus O’Regan, after a call between G20 energy ministers, says:

* G20 MEMBERS, INCLUDING SAUDI ARABIA AND RUSSIA, AGREED ON THE NEED FOR OIL PRICE STABILITY

* G20 ENERGY MINISTERS DID NOT DISCUSS ‘NUMBERS’

* DOES NOT COMMENT ON WHETHER COUNTRY IS WILLING TO FURTHER CURTAILMENT AFTER G20 ENERGY MINISTERS’ TALKS

* G20 AGREED TO SET UP FOCUS GROUP TO REPORT ON COORDINATED RESPONSE ON OIL

* CANADA IMPLORED UPON ALL COLLEAGUES TO DO WHAT THEY COULD TO ACHIEVE PRICE STABILITY, IS IN EVERYONE’S BEST INTERESTS

* G20 ‘NOT WHERE WE NEED TO BE’ YET ON OIL BUT TOOK HUGE STEP FORWARD (Reporting by Steve Scherer)