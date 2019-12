BRIEF-G3 Pharmaceuticals - Signs Global Development And Option Agreement With Nestlé Health Science

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Nestle SA:

* G3 PHARMACEUTICALS - ANNOUNCED SIGNING OF EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL DEVELOPMENT AND OPTION AGREEMENT WITH NESTLÉ HEALTH SCIENCE

* G3 PHARMACEUTICALS - AGREEMENT FOR DEVELOPMENT OF PLANT-DERIVED GALECTIN-3 INHIBITORS FOR USE IN NUTRITIONAL SOLUTIONS

* G3 PHARMACEUTICALS - UNDER AGREEMENT NESTLÉ HEALTH SCIENCE TO PROVIDE FUNDING FOR RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES

* G3 PHARMACEUTICALS - UNDER AGREEMENT G3 PHARMACEUTICALS WILL BE ELIGIBLE FOR CERTAIN MILESTONE PAYMENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: