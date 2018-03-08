BRIEF-G4S revenues below expectations, sees positive outlook on global growth

March 8 (Reuters) - G4s Plc:
* Reg-g4s plc uk dk : 2017 full year results
* profitable growth: pbita(b) +4.2%
* strong growth in technology-related security revenues: +11.4%
* outlook for group is positive
* to support our aim of growing revenues from core businesses by an average of 4-6% per annum
* revenue £7,427m
* restructuring and efficiency programmes to deliver recurring operating gains of £70 million to £80 million by 2020
* earnings (c) £277m
* additional refinancing gains of around £20 million are also anticipated by 2020
* a portion of these gains will be re-invested in growth, with majority expected to benefit bottom line
* outlook for group is positive:
* group is well positioned to deliver a strong performance over next three years.
* intend to remain soundly financed with average operating cash flow conversion of more than 100% of adjusted pbita and a net debt to adjusted ebitda ratio of less than 2.5x
* priorities for excess cash will be investment, dividends and, in near term, further leverage reduction
* our strong market positions, commercial discipline, growing technology-related revenues, positive cash generation and on-going productivity programmes provide substantial confidence
* following achievement of group’s leverage-reduction target, directors propose a 5% increase in final dividend to 6.11p
* to increase dividend in line with long-term growth in earnings
* sales, technology and new products, services and solutions to support our aim of growing revenues from core businesses by an average of 4-6% per annum.
* our dividend policy is to increase dividend in line with long-term growth in earnings. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Elisabeth O’Leary)