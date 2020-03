BRIEF-G4s Says In High Risk Areas, Operations Reduced To Mitigate Coronavirus Spread

March 11 (Reuters) - G4S PLC:

* G4S PLC - IN AREAS IN WHICH RISK IS CONSIDERED HIGH, OPERATIONS HAVE BEEN REDUCED TO MITIGATE SPREAD OF CORONAVIRUS VIRUS

* G4S PLC - ON CORONAVIRUS COMMENCED A PROGRAMME TO TEST POTENTIALLY AFFECTED EMPLOYEES AND NONE HAVE TESTED POSITIVE AS YET

* G4S PLC - WHILST THERE IS CLEARLY NEAR-TERM UNCERTAINTY ABOUT IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS ON GLOBAL ECONOMY, EFFECT ON CO HAS, TO DATE, BEEN IMMATERIAL

* G4S PLC - FY UNDERLYING REVENUE £7,672M VERSUS £7,330M

* G4S PLC - FY ADJUSTED PBITA £501M VERSUS £501M

* G4S PLC - FY ADJUSTED PBITA MARGIN 6.5% VERSUS 6.8%

* G4S PLC - FINAL DIVIDEND: 6.11P PER SHARE (2018: 6.11P PER SHARE)

* G4S - FY STATUTORY LOSS OF £91 MILLION (2018: EARNINGS OF £81 MILLION) REFLECTING £291 MILLION CHARGE FOR GOODWILL IMPAIRMENT RELATING TO UK CASH SOLUTIONS

* G4S - STREAMLINED ORGANISATION FACILITATES INCREMENTAL COST EFFICIENCIES OF £15-20 MILLION THROUGH 2020-21