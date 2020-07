BRIEF-G4S Says Unit Agrees Deferred Prosecution Agreement With SFO

July 10 (Reuters) - G4S PLC:

* G4S CARE AND JUSTICE SERVICES (UK) LTD AGREES DEFERRED PROSECUTION AGREEMENT WITH UK SERIOUS FRAUD OFFICE

* G4S - G4SCJ TO NOT BE PROSECUTED PROVIDED BUSINESS FULFILS SOME REQUIREMENTS, INCLUDING PAYING PENALTY OF £38.5M, PLUS £5.9M IN RESPECT OF SFO’S COSTS

* G4S - UNDER DPA, G4SCJ HAS AGREED TO VARIOUS MEASURES IN RELATION TO CONTINUED IMPLEMENTATION AND EXTERNAL REVIEW OF ITS PROGRAMME OF CORPORATE RENEWAL

* G4S - PROPOSED DPA WAS SUBJECT OF A PRELIMINARY COURT RULING AND SFO AND G4SCJ WILL NOW SEEK FINAL JUDICIAL APPROVAL TO DPA FROM COURT ON 17 JULY 2020

* G4S - INVESTIGATIONS INTO ALLEGATIONS OF IMPROPER BILLING HAVE NOW BEEN CONCLUDED WITHOUT ANY CRIMINAL CHARGES AGAINST G4SCJ