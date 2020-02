Feb 24 (Reuters) - G8 Education Ltd:

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE DOWN 13% TO $62.6 MILLION

* FY REVENUE FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES UP 7% TO $921.7 MILLION

* H2 FULLY FRANKED DIVIDEND OF 6 CENTS PER SHARE

* CY20 OCCUPANCY WITH YEAR‐TO‐DATE LIKE‐FOR‐LIKE OCCUPANCY SLIGHTLY BEHIND PRIOR YEAR DUE TO EVENTS SUCH AS BUSHFIRES AND COVID‐19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: